Ethiopian Megalithic Stelae Much Older than Previously Thought



Added: 13.12.2021 16:13 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: fineartamerica.com



An international team of researchers has conducted an archaeological survey and test excavation at Sakaro Sodo, one of the ancient megalithic stele sites in Gedeo zone, south Ethiopia. Ethiopia’s Gedeo zone is known to have the largest number and highest concentration of megalithic stele monuments in Africa, with an estimate of more than 10,000 stelae. [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: Africa