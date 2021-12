Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Beautiful Image of NGC 3568



Source: phys.org



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the brilliance of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 3568. NGC 3568 is located some 57 million light-years away in the constellation of Centaurus. Otherwise known as AGC 27752, ESO 377-20, LEDA 33952 and IRAS 11084-3710, the galaxy was discovered on April 21, 1835, by the English astronomer John