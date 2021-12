Added: 10.12.2021 22:14 | 15 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the American Museum of Natural History, Siena College and the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, has discovered a new species of the marsupial genus Marmosa living in Panama. Mouse opossums are relatively small members of the Neotropical marsupial family Didelphidae. Three genera are known: Marmosa (mouse [...]