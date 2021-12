Dinosaurs’ last spring: Study pinpoints timing of Chicxulub asteroid impact



Source: wreg.com



Scientists conclusively confirm the time year of the catastrophic Chicxulub asteroid, responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs and 75 percent of life on Earth 66 million years ago. Springtime, the season of new beginnings, ended the 165-million-year reign of dinosaurs and changed the course of evolution on Earth. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists