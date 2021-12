Astronomers Spot Nuclear Jet near Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole



Added: 10.12.2021 19:55 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



Astronomers have uncovered evidence that Sagittarius A*, the 4-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, is not a sleeping monster but periodically hiccups as stars and gas clouds fall into it. “Sagittarius A* is dynamically variable and is currently powered down,” said Dr. Gerald Cecil, an astronomer at the University of [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Sleep