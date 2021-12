'Human-like' brain helps robot out of a maze



A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers have demonstrated they can. Their robot bases its decisions on the very system humans use to think and act: the brain. The study paves the way to exciting new applications of neuromorphic devices in health and beyond. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: EU