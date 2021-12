Non-Avian Dinosaurs May Have Had Bright-Colored Skin, Scales and Beaks



Non-avian dinosaurs may have had bright color on their skin, scales and beaks in a manner similar to modern birds, according to a paper published in the journal Evolution. “Living birds use an array of pigments and can be very colorful on their beaks, legs, and around their eyes,” said study’s lead author Sarah Davis, [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: GM