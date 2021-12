Development of a high-energy-resolution, LaB6 nanowire-based field emission gun



Engineers have developed a lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) nanowire-based field emission gun that is installable on an aberration-corrected transmission electron microscope (TEM). This combined unit is able to perform atomic resolution observation at an energy resolution of 0.2 eV -- the highest resolution ever recorded for non-monochromatic electron guns -- with a high current stability of 0.4%. More in www.sciencedaily.com »