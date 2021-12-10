Dinosaur faces and feet may have popped with color



Added: 10.12.2021 1:16 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencephoto.com



A study finds that there is a 50 percent chance that the common ancestor of birds and dinosaurs had bright colors on its skin, beaks and scales, but 0 percent chance that it had bright colors on its feathers or claws. More in www.sciencedaily.com »