Archaeologists Find 2,700-Year-Old Assyrian-Style Leather Armor in China



The ancient leather armor, datable to 786-543 BCE, was originally made of about 5,444 smaller scales and 140 larger scales, which, together with leather laces and lining, had a total weight of 4-5 kg. The nearly complete leather scale armor was found in 2013 in the tomb of a 30-year-old male at Yanghai near the [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Syria