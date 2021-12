SPHERE Directly Images Wide-Orbit Gas Giant in Nearby Binary System



Added: 09.12.2021 19:48 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.old-games.com



Named b Centauri (AB)b (or b Centauri b), the newfound exoplanet is estimated to be only 15 million years old and 10 times the mass of Jupiter, according to an analysis of data collected by the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument mounted on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). The b Centauri system is located [...] More in www.sci-news.com »