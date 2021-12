Added: 09.12.2021 13:25 | 16 views | 0 comments

Two complementary studies show that defibrotide can successfully suppress the formation and progression of neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs, which are web-like networks of toxic proteins that play a role in forming blood clots and promoting inflammation in several disease, including COVID-19. Researchers say findings may set the stage for defibrotide clinical trials in potentially several diseases.