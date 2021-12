Caffeine Intake Improves Reaction to Moving Targets, New Study Suggests



Added: 08.12.2021 15:58 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.remediesforme.com



New research suggests that caffeine intake (i.e., a capsule containing 4 mg/kg) has an ergogenic effect on dynamic visual acuity (DVA) - the ability to resolve fine details when there is relative motion between the target and the observer - which may be of special relevance in real-word contexts that require to accurately and rapidly [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Targus Tags: Movies