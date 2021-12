Astronomers Spot Double-Helix Structure in Messier 87



Astronomers using NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array have captured unprecedented high-fidelity radio images of a jet of material propelled from the core of the giant elliptical galaxy Messier 87. Messier 87 is an elliptical galaxy located some 53 million light-years from us in the constellation of Virgo. Also known as M87, NGC 4486 [...] More in www.sci-news.com »