A daily dose of yogurt could be the go-to food to manage high blood pressure



Added: 07.12.2021 20:25 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: tricycle.org



Whether it's a dollop on your morning cereal or a simple snack on the go, a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »