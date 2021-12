Added: 07.12.2021 21:10 | 12 views | 0 comments

A team of ornithologists from Brazil and Finland has discovered a cryptic new species of flatbill flycatcher living in the Amazonian lowlands. Flatbill flycatchers are members of the genus Rhynchocyclus in the exclusively New World family Tyrannidae. Four known species in the genus are distributed from southern Mexico to northeastern Bolivia, eastern Venezuela, and Brazil. [...]