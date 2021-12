Migratory Birds are Lighter Colored, New Study Shows



Source: www.mmtimes.com



Migratory birds undertake long and challenging journeys that have selected for a suite of adaptations. Several recent studies revealed that migrating individuals increase their flight altitude dramatically during the day compared to at night. Those studies suggested that the phenomenon is driven by thermoregulation: the ascent to cooler heights during the day may offset heat [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Migration