Astronomers Discover New Dark-Matter-Free Galaxy



Astronomers from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States have found no trace of dark matter in AGC 114905, a gas-rich ultra-diffuse galaxy approximately 248 million light-years from Earth. AGC 114905 is located about 76 megaparsecs (248 million light-years) away in the constellation of Pisces. It is classified as an ultra-diffuse dwarf galaxy,