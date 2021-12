Rare 2,000-Year-Old Coin Found in Israel



Liel Krutokop, an 11-year-old girl from Petah Tikva, has found a silver shekel from the Second Temple period on the ‘Pilgrimage Road’ in the City of David, Jerusalem, Israel. “The silver coin weighs about 14 grams. On one side is an inscription of a cup with the caption ‘Israeli shekel’ and next to the cup [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Jerusalem, USA Tags: Israel