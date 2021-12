Added: 06.12.2021 19:50 | 19 views | 0 comments

Unlike conventional earthquakes of the same magnitude, the newly-identified hybrid-frequency waveform earthquakes are slower and last longer. “Industrial fluid injection related to unconventional oil and gas production induces earthquakes,” said Dr. Rebecca Harrington, a researcher with the Institut für Geologie, Mineralogie und Geophysik at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, and colleagues. “The most common perception is arguably that [...]