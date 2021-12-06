Liquid crystals for fast switching devices



Added: 06.12.2021 16:30 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thefirstnews.com



An international team has investigated a newly synthesized liquid-crystalline material that promises applications in optoelectronics. Simple rod-shaped molecules with a single center of chirality self-assemble into helical structures at room temperature. Using soft X-ray resonant scattering at BESSY II, the scientists have now been able to determine the pitch of the helical structure with high precision. Their results indicate an extremely short pitch at only about 100 nanometres which would enable applications with particularly fast switching processes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists