Study: Early-Life Education and Adulthood Occupational Complexity May Cut Dementia Risk



Added: 06.12.2021 18:09 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.medicalnewstoday.com



Education and occupational experiences occur during early life and adulthood respectively, and dementia prevention efforts could thus be made at different stages of the life course, according to new research led by Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dementia currently affects more than 50 million people worldwide and although age is the strongest risk factor for [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Dementia