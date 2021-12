The sunshine vitamin that ‘D’elivers on cardio health



Added: 06.12.2021 16:30 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.womansweekly.com



Free from the sun, vitamin D delivers a natural source for one of the hormones essential to our bodies, especially the bones. But when you're down on this essential nutrient, it's not only your bones that could suffer, but also your cardio health, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »