Higgs Boson Has Tiny Lifespan, New Research Confirms



Added: 06.12.2021 16:25 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: droitwichstandard.co.uk



The Higgs boson is peculiar in many respects. Like most other elementary particles, it is unstable and lives only for an extremely short time, 1.6*10-22 seconds, according to the Standard Model of particle physics. The experimental measurement of the particle’s lifetime is very important: it allows us to learn about the strength of its interaction [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: SPA