Teaching an old chemical new tricks



Added: 06.12.2021 16:29 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Chemists have put a new spin on an old catalyst called 'Barton's base' to invent a faster, 'greener' chemical reaction. Their new chemistry speeds up molecule synthesis used for discovering new materials and drugs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals