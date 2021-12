X-ray laser reveals how radiation damage arises



Added: 06.12.2021 14:06 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.xfel.eu



An international research team has used the X-ray laser European XFEL to gain new insights into how radiation damage occurs in biological tissue. The study reveals in detail how water molecules are broken apart by high-energy radiation, creating potentially hazardous radicals and electrically charged ions, which can go on to trigger harmful reactions in the organism. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU