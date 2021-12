Giant planets could reach 'maturity' much earlier than previously thought, study reveals



Source: physicsworld.com



Scientists have measured the masses of the giant planets of the V1298 Tau system, just 20 million year old. Masses for such young giant planets had not been obtained previously, and this is the first evidence that these objects have already reached their final size at very early stages of their evolution. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists