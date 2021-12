Wraparound care coordination associated with many positive outcomes amongst youth with serious and complex behavioral health needs

A study finds that Wraparound Care Coordination (Wraparound), which has been adopted in states and jurisdictions across the country to help meet the needs of children and adolescents with serious emotional and behavioral disorders, produces more positive outcomes for youth when compared to more common service approaches.