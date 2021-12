Western Honeybees May Have Originated in Asia, New Study Says



The origin of the western honeybee (Apis mellifera) has been intensely debated. Addressing this knowledge gap is essential for understanding the evolution and genetics of one of the world’s most important pollinators. By analyzing 251 genomes from 18 western honeybee subspecies, York University’s Professor Amro Zayed and colleagues found support for a western Asian origin [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NATO