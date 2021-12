New Type of Binary Star Observed



Using new data from ESA's Gaia star-mapping satellite, the Zwicky Transient Facility, and the Shane Telescope at Lick Observatory, astronomers have observed the first physical proof of a new population of transitional binary stars. "When a star dies, there's a 97% chance it will become a white dwarf, a small dense object that has contracted [...]