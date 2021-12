Physicists Observe Quantum Spin Liquid for First Time



First theorized in 1973 by physicist Philip W. Anderson, quantum spin liquids are exotic phases of matter with topological order. They feature long-range quantum entanglement that can potentially be exploited to realize robust quantum computation. But the problem about this exotic state of matter has been its very existence: no one had ever seen it