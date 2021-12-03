Whether people inform themselves or remain ignorant is due to three factors



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



People choose whether to seek or avoid information about their health, finances and personal traits based on how they think it will make them feel, how useful it is, and if it relates to things they think about often, finds a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »