Dwarf Galaxy Leo I Hosts Strangely Massive Black Hole, Astronomers Say



Added: 02.12.2021 19:57 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: laist.com



A black hole in the center of a dwarf spheroidal galaxy called Leo I is almost as massive as the central black hole of our own Milky Way Galaxy. Leo I is a dwarf spheroidal galaxy located about 820,000 light-years away in the constellation of Leo. Also known as DDO 74, LEDA 29488 and UGC [...] More in www.sci-news.com »