Tyrannosaurs Suffered from Bone Infections, New Research Shows



Added: 02.12.2021 18:32 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: corporate.stockholding.com



Using a CT scanner and a technique called dual-energy computed tomography (DECT), a team of scientists in Germany has identified a bone disease called tumefactive osteomyelitis in the fossilized jaw of a Tyrannosaurus rex. In 2010, a commercial paleontologist discovered one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever found. The 68-million-year-old skeleton was then sold [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Scientists Tags: Germany