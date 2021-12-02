Cannabis impacts sperm counts, motility in two generations of mice



Added: 02.12.2021 14:29 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: trakfertility.com



An intense but short-term exposure to cannabis vapor lowered sperm counts and slowed sperm movement, or motility, not only in the directly exposed male mice but also in their sons, according to a new study. The findings build on other human and animal research, showing that cannabis can impede male reproductive function. The current study uses more controlled circumstances than human studies, which often have to rely on surveys, and is the first known reproductive study to use vaporized whole cannabis in mice, which is the more common form humans use. Previous animal studies use other administration methods such as injections of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals, Malta, Cannes Tags: Export