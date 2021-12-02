Growing carbon footprint for plastics



Added: 02.12.2021 16:35 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



After analyzing the global plastics supply chain, researchers found that the impact of plastics on the climate and health is greater than thought due to the increased use of coal for process heat, electricity and as a raw material in production. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher