Astrophysicists Search for Gravitational-Wave Signals from Ultralight Boson Clouds



Added: 01.12.2021 22:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: hanson-plywood.co.uk



Theories of beyond Standard Model physics allow for the production of ultralight bosons - hypothetical particles with masses less than a billionth the mass of an electron - that could constitute a portion or all of dark matter. If such subatomic particles exist, they could appear around spinning black holes due to quantum fluctuations. In [...] More in www.sci-news.com » DARPA Tags: Beyoncé