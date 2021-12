New Zealand’s Extinct Giant Bird Killed Like Eagle, Ate Like Condor



The Haast’s eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, habitually killed prey larger than itself, then applied feeding methods typical of vultures to feed on the large carcasses, according to new research. The Haast’s eagle is a species of eagle that lived on the South Island of New Zealand until it went extinct until 600 [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: New Zealand