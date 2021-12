Study: Giant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is Among Solar System’s Most Distant Active Comets



Comet C/2014 UN271 Bernardinelli-Bernstein, the largest comet ever discovered, was already exhibiting coma at heliocentric distances 23.8 and 21.2 AU, making it one of the most distant comets for which preperihelion activity has been directly detected, according to a new analysis of data from NASA’s Transient Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein was first observed [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NASA