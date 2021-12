How obesity damages the skeletal muscle metabolism



Added: 01.12.2021 4:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: lovefm.com



A decline in metabolism and endurance of skeletal muscle is commonly observed in obese patients, but the underlying mechanism is not well-understood. A research team uncovers a new mechanism to explain how obesity jeopardizes the functions of skeletal muscle and provides a potential treatment against the disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Music