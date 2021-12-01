Sizing up the challenges in extracting lithium from geothermal brine



Source: ca.audubon.org



For geothermal fields around the world, produced geothermal brine has been simply injected back underground, but now it's become clear that the brines produced at the Salton Sea geothermal field contain an immense amount of lithium, a critical resource need for low-carbon transportation and energy storage. Demand for lithium is skyrocketing, as it is an essential ingredient in lithium-ion batteries. Researchers have recently published a comprehensive review of past and current technologies for extracting minerals from geothermal brine. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Technology