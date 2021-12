Arctic krill respond to visual changes during Arctic night



Added: 01.12.2021 3:17 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



New research finds that Arctic krill have a biological response to changes in light. When it is lightest in the Arctic polar night, usually around the middle of the day known as midday twilight, the krill know to swim down to the bottom in order to hide from predators. When it is darkest in the Arctic polar night, that's when they swim to the surface in search of bioluminescent food. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Twilight Tags: SWIFT