Hubble Spots Beautiful Planetary Nebula: NGC 6891



Added: 30.11.2021



Source: theculturetrip.com



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have produced an outstanding image of a planetary nebula called NGC 6891. NGC 6891 is a bright, asymmetrical planetary nebula in the northern constellation of Delphinus. Also known as BD+12 4266, HD 192563 and IRAS 20127+1233, the nebula lies at a distance of 11,784 light-years.