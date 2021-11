New Species of Hypercarnivorous Ichthyosaur Identified



A new species of Cretaceous hypercarnivorous ichthyosaur, Kyhytysuka sachicarum, has been described from a fossil found in Colombia. Kyhytysuka sachicarum swam in the Earth's oceans during the Early Cretaceous epoch, some 130 million years ago. Its well-preserved 1-m-long skull was uncovered in Colombia and initially assigned to a species called Platypterygius sachicarum. "This animal evolved [...]