New method gives rapid, objective insight into how cells are changed by disease



A new 'image analysis pipeline' is giving scientists rapid new insight into how disease or injury have changed the body, down to the individual cell. It's called TDAExplore, which takes the detailed imaging provided by microscopy, pairs it with a hot area of mathematics called topology, which provides insight on how things are arranged, and the analytical power of artificial intelligence to give, for example, a new perspective on changes in a cell resulting from ALS and where in the cell they happen, according to a cell biologist involved with the study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists