Added: 30.11.2021

Scientists have discovered a new form of biological reproduction -- and created self-replicating living robots. Made from frog cells, these computer-designed organisms gather single cells inside a Pac-Man-shaped 'mouth' -- and release Xenobot 'babies' that look and move like themselves. Then the offspring go and do the same -- over and over.