COVID-19 testing kits also can measure oral microbiome in saliva



Added: 30.11.2021



Source: theconversation.com



COVID-19 saliva testing kits that include a novel preservative can also be used measure microscopic organisms in the mouth, a new study has found. This enables study of the relationship between mouth and lung microbes and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that may allow for the development of new treatments. More in www.sciencedaily.com »