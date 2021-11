Part of Earth’s Water Came from the Sun, New Study Suggests



Source: phys.org



The solar wind, comprised of solar particles largely made of hydrogen ions, created water on the surface of dust grains carried on asteroids that smashed into the early Earth, according to a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy. “The Earth was very water-rich compared to other rocky planets in the Solar System, with oceans [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Asteroids