Ultrahot Gas Giant Found Circling TOI-2109



Added: 29.11.2021



Source: scitechdaily.com



With an extremely short orbital period of 0.67 days (16 hours), the newly-discovered ultrahot Jupiter - named TOI-2109b - has the shortest orbital period among all known extrasolar gas giants. TOI-2109b was initially identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission. Its planetary nature was then confirmed through radial-velocity measurements using several ground-based telescopes. [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NASA