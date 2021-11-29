Optoelectrode changes reduce injuries to brain tissue, improve nerve research

Added: 29.11.2021 17:32 | 14 views | 0 comments

Researchers have developed a technique for assembling optoelectrodes that looks to offer the best of silicon-based electrodes and polymer-based electrodes. The scientists demonstrated it is possible to efficiently create a semiflexible light-emitting electrode by removing the stiff silicon material from underneath the tip of the probe. The resulting device can study deep brain tissues with high resolution to record signals from individual nerve cells and stimulate small groups of neurons with state-of-the-art techniques such as optical waveguides.